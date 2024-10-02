Fire Prevention Week 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph Coveney, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron fire prevention specialist, is featured in a graphic illustration created for Fire Prevention Week at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Sept. 20, 2024. Fire Prevention Week happens annually in the second week of October to promote fire safety practices. (U.S. Air Force graphic illustration by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)