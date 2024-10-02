Volunteers Distribute Essential Supplies in Swannonoa, North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Swannanoa, N.C. (Oct. 1, 2024) - Church members and volunteers distribute food, water, hygiene products and other critical supplies to residents at Swannanoa First Baptist Church on Oct 1. Volunteers are making sandwiches, serving hot food, providing a cellphone charging station and tracking debris removal needs for nearby residents.