Swannanoa, N.C. (Oct. 1, 2024) - Church members and volunteers distribute food, water, hygiene products and other critical supplies to residents at Swannanoa First Baptist Church on Oct 1. Volunteers are making sandwiches, serving hot food, providing a cellphone charging station and tracking debris removal needs for nearby residents.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 16:38
|Photo ID:
|8674752
|VIRIN:
|241001-O-RP039-4023
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|12.19 MB
|Location:
|SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteers Distribute Essential Supplies in Swannonoa, North Carolina [Image 6 of 6], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.