Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteers Distribute Essential Supplies in Swannonoa, North Carolina [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Volunteers Distribute Essential Supplies in Swannonoa, North Carolina

    SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Swannanoa, N.C. (Oct. 1, 2024) - Church members and volunteers distribute food, water, hygiene products and other critical supplies to residents at Swannanoa First Baptist Church on Oct 1. Volunteers are making sandwiches, serving hot food, providing a cellphone charging station and tracking debris removal needs for nearby residents.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 16:38
    Photo ID: 8674744
    VIRIN: 241001-O-RP039-3186
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 19.94 MB
    Location: SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers Distribute Essential Supplies in Swannonoa, North Carolina [Image 6 of 6], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteers Distribute Essential Supplies in Swannonoa, North Carolina
    Volunteers Distribute Essential Supplies in Swannonoa, North Carolina
    Volunteers Distribute Essential Supplies in Swannonoa, North Carolina
    Volunteers Distribute Essential Supplies in Swannonoa, North Carolina
    Volunteers Distribute Essential Supplies in Swannonoa, North Carolina
    Volunteers Distribute Essential Supplies in Swannonoa, North Carolina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    north carolina
    disaster
    Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download