Maj. Debra Triplehorn, 168th Medical Group physician, takes a selfie of the 168th Medical team while traveling to Saipan via military aircraft to provide medical care in the Northern Mariana Islands, June 2024. Operation Wellness 2024, was part of the larger IRT Program, aiming to support the Northern Mariana Islands by delivering medical services to rural populations while enhancing the training and readiness of service members. (Courtesy Photo)
168th Wing Medical Group delivers medical and dental care to Northern Mariana Islands
