    168th Wing Medical Group delivers medical and dental Care to Northern Mariana Islands [Image 3 of 3]

    168th Wing Medical Group delivers medical and dental Care to Northern Mariana Islands

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Maj. Debra Triplehorn, 168th Medical Group physician, takes a selfie of the 168th Medical team while traveling to Saipan via military aircraft to provide medical care in the Northern Mariana Islands, June 2024. Operation Wellness 2024, was part of the larger IRT Program, aiming to support the Northern Mariana Islands by delivering medical services to rural populations while enhancing the training and readiness of service members. (Courtesy Photo)

    168th Wing Medical Group delivers medical and dental care to Northern Mariana Islands

    TAGS

    Northern Mariana Islands
    Saipan
    Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)
    168th Wing
    168th Medical Group
    Operation Wellness

