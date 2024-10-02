Valdosta, Ga. (Sept. 30, 2024) - FEMA helps survivors of Hurricane Helene by distributing water, Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs) and tarps in Lowndes County, Georgia (FEMA Photo by Gregory Wayne.)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 15:25
|Photo ID:
|8674495
|VIRIN:
|240930-D-AW394-4475
|Resolution:
|6240x3512
|Size:
|9.64 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Distributes Water, Meals and Tarps in Lowndes County, Georgia [Image 8 of 8], by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.