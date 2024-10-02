Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Disaster Medical System Teams at Mission Hospital

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Disaster Medical System Teams at Mission Hospital

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Visual Imagery FEMA 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Ashville, NC - Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) National Disaster Medical System teams are on the ground providing medical care at Mission Hospital.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 15:20
    Photo ID: 8674488
    VIRIN: 241002-D-AW394-9003
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 659.56 KB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Disaster Medical System Teams at Mission Hospital, by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download