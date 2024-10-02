Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Distributes Water, Meals and Tarps in Lowndes County, Georgia [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FEMA Distributes Water, Meals and Tarps in Lowndes County, Georgia

    VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Visual Imagery FEMA 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Valdosta, Ga. (Sept. 30, 2024) - FEMA helps survivors of Hurricane Helene by distributing water, Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs) and tarps in Lowndes County, Georgia (FEMA Photo by Gregory Wayne.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 15:25
    Photo ID: 8674481
    VIRIN: 240930-D-AW394-9532
    Resolution: 6240x3512
    Size: 21.68 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Distributes Water, Meals and Tarps in Lowndes County, Georgia [Image 8 of 8], by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Distributes Water, Meals and Tarps in Lowndes County, Georgia
    FEMA Distributes Water, Meals and Tarps in Lowndes County, Georgia
    FEMA Distributes Water, Meals and Tarps in Lowndes County, Georgia
    FEMA Distributes Water, Meals and Tarps in Lowndes County, Georgia
    FEMA Distributes Water, Meals and Tarps in Lowndes County, Georgia
    FEMA Distributes Water, Meals and Tarps in Lowndes County, Georgia
    FEMA Distributes Water, Meals and Tarps in Lowndes County, Georgia
    FEMA Distributes Water, Meals and Tarps in Lowndes County, Georgia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    FEMA
    disaster
    Helene
    HurricaneHelene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download