Airmen from the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, load cargo onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 25, 2024. Airmen and aircraft from the wing deployed to an undisclosed location overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 15:12
|Photo ID:
|8674456
|VIRIN:
|240825-Z-UP142-1099
|Resolution:
|5880x3912
|Size:
|421.07 KB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri Airmen deploy overseas [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.