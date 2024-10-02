Missouri Airmen deploy overseas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, load cargo onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 25, 2024. Airmen and aircraft from the wing deployed to an undisclosed location overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)