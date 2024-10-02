USS Arleigh Burke Security Reaction Force – Basic course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240905-N-XO016-2247 CHANIA, Greece (Sep. 5, 2024) Ensign Jessica Burrell performs a Mechanical Advantage Control Hold on Damage Controlman 3rd Class Kevin Vasquez during the Security Reaction Force – Basic course while assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), Sep. 5, 2024. Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)