A proud graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie’s journey in the military has been marked by key leadership roles, from commanding battalion and company units to serving as the Deputy Director of the Army National Guard. For Hispanic Heritage Month, he reflects on his heritage, the values that shape his leadership, and the critical role of diversity in the military.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie on Heritage and Heart
