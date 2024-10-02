Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Helps Survivors After Hurricane Helene [Image 6 of 6]

    FEMA Helps Survivors After Hurricane Helene

    STEINHATCHEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Patrick Moore 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Steinhatchee, Fla. (Sept. 30, 2024) - Debris and household items in front of a survivor's home due to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 11:54
    Photo ID: 8673987
    VIRIN: 240930-O-MK680-5657
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 13.16 MB
    Location: STEINHATCHEE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Helps Survivors After Hurricane Helene [Image 6 of 6], by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

