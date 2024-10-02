Date Taken: 09.29.2024 Date Posted: 10.02.2024 11:54 Photo ID: 8673971 VIRIN: 240930-O-MK680-9477 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 5.38 MB Location: STEINHATCHEE, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Helps Survivors After Hurricane Helene [Image 6 of 6], by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.