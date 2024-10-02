Trees are starting to change color for the fall along a roadway near the Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters building Oct. 1, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Ash trees along this roadway are among the first to change color every fall. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 11:48
|Photo ID:
|8673952
|VIRIN:
|241001-A-OK556-7280
|Resolution:
|5707x3805
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Fall Colors 2024 [Image 29 of 29], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.