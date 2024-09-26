Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Holds Aircraft Mishap Drill [Image 3 of 6]

    NAVSTA Rota Holds Aircraft Mishap Drill

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 30, 2024) Sailors and firefighters assigned to Fire and Emergency Services Rota, Spain, participate in an aircraft mishap drill onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Sept. 30, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 08:58
    VIRIN: 240930-N-RC734-1034
    This work, NAVSTA Rota Holds Aircraft Mishap Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

