    USS Theodore Roosevelt Refuels USS Mobile in Pacific Ocean [Image 14 of 17]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Refuels USS Mobile in Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Holloway 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conduct a fueling-at-sea with the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), Oct. 1, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides he realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    3rd Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG-9
    USINDOPACOM

