Flight Quarters Aboard the USS Cole

240905-N-AY869-1103 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 5, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Kenneth Cosme (Left) and Luke Sinard chock and chain an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), September 5. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 03:38
|Photo ID:
|8673182
|VIRIN:
|240905-N-AY869-1103
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.48 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
