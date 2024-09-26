Brigadier General Chalkley Congratulates Marines of the Quarter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins, left, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), shakes hands with Lance Cpl. Jesus Roberto Garduno, right, an inventory management specialist with 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd MLG, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. Garduno was recognized as Marine of the Quarter for performing above and beyond expectations set by his respective unit. Garduno is a native of Denver, Colorado. (U.S. photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)