    Brigadier General Chalkley Congratulates Marines of the Quarter [Image 4 of 5]

    Brigadier General Chalkley Congratulates Marines of the Quarter

    JAPAN

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins, left, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), poses for a photo with Lance Cpl. Jesus Roberto Garduno, right, an inventory management specialist with 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd MLG, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. Garduno was recognized as Marine of the Quarter for performing above and beyond expectations set by his respective unit. Garduno is a native of Denver, Colorado. (U.S. photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 03:10
    Photo ID: 8673159
    VIRIN: 241002-M-ER396-1010
