    All Hands Call [Image 4 of 4]

    All Hands Call

    PHILIPPINES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    CELEBES SEA (August 26, 2024) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class DeAmber Young, right, is re-enlisted by Ensign Courtney Mack, left, administrative officer, both assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) on the flight deck. USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 01:24
    Photo ID: 8673086
    VIRIN: 240826-N-DE539-1008
    Resolution: 2415x3629
    Size: 408.71 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, All Hands Call [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Pacific
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Green Bay

