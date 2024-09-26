All Hands Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CELEBES SEA (August 26, 2024) Lt. Charisse Villareal, right, senior medical officer of the USS Green Bay is awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Capt. Aaron DeMeyer, left, commanding officer of the USS Green Bay, both assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) on the flight deck. USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)