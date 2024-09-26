Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dongducheon city hall and Camp Casey Family, Morale, Welfare and Morale hosts a joint ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival in Camp Casey and Dongducheon, South Korea on Sept. 28, 2024.

Over 3,000 Korean citizens, ROK and U.S. soldiers and government employees attended the festivities both on and off post in the fall afternoon, with endless entertainment, food and fun into the late evening (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Malakai Corley)