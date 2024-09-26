Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Dongducheon city hall and Camp Casey hosts a joint ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival in Camp Casey and Dongducheon, South Korea on Sept. 28, 2024. Over 3,000 Korean citizens, ROK and U.S. soldiers and government employees attended the festivities both on and off post in the fall afternoon, with endless entertainment, food and fun into the late evening (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Malakai Corley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 01:03
    Photo ID: 8673070
    VIRIN: 240928-A-YG255-1057
    Resolution: 5539x3693
    Size: 901.45 KB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Malakai Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey
    Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey
    Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey
    Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey
    Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey
    Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey
    Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey
    Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey
    Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey
    Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Celebrating Unity: Dongducheon Hosts 17th ROK-U.S. Friendship Festival at Camp Casey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download