    FT. EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jacob Fontenot 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Marlene Markotan, Deputy Chief of Cyber, assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theater), shake hands with a graduate on Fort Eisenhower, GA, September 26, 2024. Brig. Gen. Markotan received a gift from the graduating class at the Signal Captains Career Course. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jacob Fontenot)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 23:04
    Photo ID: 8672967
    VIRIN: 240926-A-DM084-2604
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 26.93 MB
    Location: FT. EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Signal Captains Career Course Speech [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jacob Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

