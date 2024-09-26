U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Marlene Markotan, Deputy Chief of Cyber, assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theater), gives a speech on Fort Eisenhower, GA, September 26, 2024. Brig. Gen. Markotan was the distinguished guest at the Signal Captains Career Course. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jacob Fontenot)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 23:04
|Photo ID:
|8672964
|VIRIN:
|240926-A-DM084-9571
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|28.2 MB
|Location:
|FT. EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Signal Captains Career Course Speech [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jacob Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.