Signal Captains Career Course Speech

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Marlene Markotan, Deputy Chief of Cyber, assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theater), gives a speech on Fort Eisenhower, GA, September 26, 2024. Brig. Gen. Markotan was the distinguished guest at the Signal Captains Career Course. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jacob Fontenot)