Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 1, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 22:15
|Photo ID:
|8672927
|VIRIN:
|241001-N-AR554-1067
|Resolution:
|5565x1697
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.