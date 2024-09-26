USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) comes alongside USS George Washington (CVN 73), as the ship arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 1, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)