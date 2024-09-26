Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Javier Ferrer, left, from Campos, Puerto Rico, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Shellyannette Hernandezcrescioni, from San Antonio, raise the national ensign as Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 1, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)