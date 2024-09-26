USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seaman Carlos Martinez, from Orange County, California, heaves a mooring line on the fantail onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as it arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 1, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)