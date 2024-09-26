Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego [Image 2 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Javier Ferrer, left, from Campos, Puerto Rico, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Shellyannette Hernandezcrescioni, from San Antonio, raise the national ensign as Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 1, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 22:15
    Photo ID: 8672914
    VIRIN: 241001-N-AR554-1162
    Resolution: 2378x3567
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    San Diego
    Naval Air Station North Island
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download