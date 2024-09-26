USS Essex In-Port Operations

Chief Intelligence Specialist Chaleace Murphy, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Murphy’s mentor congratulates her after she was frocked to chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at the Naval Base San Diego theater, Sept. 27, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo illustartion by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie M. Manfull)
