15th CPTS closes out fiscal year 2024

U.S. Air Force SrA Joshua Griggs, 15th Comptroller Squadron financial analysis technician, answers a phone call on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 30, 2024. Funding comes down from congress, and CPTS units assure that every purchase is made with proper intentions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)