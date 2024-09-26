15th CPTS closes out fiscal year 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maranyelly Ponceluna, 15th Comptroller Squadron financial analysis technician, works on the computer at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 30, 2024. The 15th CPTS worked to close out fiscal year 2024, processing final financial transactions and ensuring documentation was completed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)