The Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson command team signs up to participate in the annual Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) on Joint Base-Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 1, 2024. The CFC is an annual workplace giving campaign for federal employees and retirees with over 5,000 charities that participate in the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Eli A. Rose)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 19:10
|Photo ID:
|8672720
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-JV210-5001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson takes part in Combined Federal Campaign [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.