    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson takes part in Combined Federal Campaign [Image 1 of 3]

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson takes part in Combined Federal Campaign

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Airman Eli Rose 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson command team signs up to participate in the annual Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) on Joint Base-Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 1, 2024. The CFC is an annual workplace giving campaign for federal employees and retirees with over 5,000 charities that participate in the program yearly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Eli A. Rose)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 19:10
    Photo ID: 8672696
    VIRIN: 241001-F-JV210-6799
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson takes part in Combined Federal Campaign [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFC
    JBER

