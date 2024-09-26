USINDOPACOM Hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Recognition Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members and civilians from the Hispanic community unite for a group photo during a Hispanic Heritage Month recognition ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 30, 2024. Celebrated from September 15 - October 15, it is the only DoD special observance to span multiple months, coinciding with Independence Day festivities for several Latin American countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)