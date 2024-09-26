USINDOPACOM Hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Recognition Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Samuel Pena, center, receives a citation for excellence in crisis planning and civil-military readiness in the Indo-Pacific region from Brig. Gen. Bill Soliz, left, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command Pacific (MRC-P) and Director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific (DHN-IP), and Royal Canadian Navy Commodore Matthew Bowen, right, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Deputy Director for Operations, during a Hispanic Heritage Month recognition ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 30, 2024. Celebrated from September 15 - October 15, it is the only DoD special observance to span multiple months, coinciding with Independence Day festivities for several Latin American countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)