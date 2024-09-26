USINDOPACOM Hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Recognition Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Bill Soliz, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command Pacific (MRC-P) and Director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific (DHN-IP), speaks during a Hispanic Heritage Month recognition ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 30, 2024. Celebrated from September 15 - October 15, it is the only DoD special observance to span multiple months, coinciding with Independence Day festivities for several Latin American countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)