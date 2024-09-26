Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Recognition Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    USINDOPACOM Hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Recognition Ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Brig. Gen. Bill Soliz, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command Pacific (MRC-P) and Director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific (DHN-IP), speaks during a Hispanic Heritage Month recognition ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 30, 2024. Celebrated from September 15 - October 15, it is the only DoD special observance to span multiple months, coinciding with Independence Day festivities for several Latin American countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    This work, USINDOPACOM Hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Recognition Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

