U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Juan “Johnny” Maldonado, assigned to INDOPACOM Strategic Planning and Policy Directorate, talks about his upbringing during a Hispanic Heritage Month recognition ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 30, 2024. Celebrated from September 15 - October 15, it is the only DoD special observance to span multiple months, coinciding with Independence Day festivities for several Latin American countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 17:49
|Photo ID:
|8672488
|VIRIN:
|240930-N-PC065-1232
|Resolution:
|5662x3767
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
This work, USINDOPACOM Hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Recognition Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS