    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    WASHINGTON (Sept. 17, 2024)Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro met with United Steelworkers President David McCall and Commissioner Michael Wessel of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, September 17. During their engagement, Secretary Del Toro, President McCall and Commissioner Wessel discussed ongoing outreach to leading global shipping and shipbuilding firms to encourage additional investment in the U.S. maritime industry and workforce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jared Mancuso)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 17:30
    Photo ID: 8672476
    VIRIN: 240917-N-LY692-1008
    Resolution: 3025x2420
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro met with United Steelworkers President and Commissioner, by PO1 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECNAV
    Steelworkers
    SECNAV78

