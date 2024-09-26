Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro met with United Steelworkers President and Commissioner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON (Sept. 17, 2024)Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro met with United Steelworkers President David McCall and Commissioner Michael Wessel of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, September 17. During their engagement, Secretary Del Toro, President McCall and Commissioner Wessel discussed ongoing outreach to leading global shipping and shipbuilding firms to encourage additional investment in the U.S. maritime industry and workforce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jared Mancuso)