WASHINGTON (Sept. 17, 2024)Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro met with United Steelworkers President David McCall and Commissioner Michael Wessel of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, September 17. During their engagement, Secretary Del Toro, President McCall and Commissioner Wessel discussed ongoing outreach to leading global shipping and shipbuilding firms to encourage additional investment in the U.S. maritime industry and workforce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jared Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 17:30
|Photo ID:
|8672476
|VIRIN:
|240917-N-LY692-1008
|Resolution:
|3025x2420
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro met with United Steelworkers President and Commissioner, by PO1 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.