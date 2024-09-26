Dyess B-1s support 76th ROK Armed Forces Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-1B Lancer takes off for a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command mission in support of Korean Armed Forces Day from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)