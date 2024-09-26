Dyess B-1s support 76th ROK Armed Forces Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dyess B-1B Lancer aircrew and maintenance members prepare for take-off on the flightline at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)