Dyess B-1s support 76th ROK Armed Forces Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Daniel Alford, 7th Operations Group commander, attends a pre-flight briefing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024. Bomber missions support national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)