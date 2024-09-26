Dyess B-1s support 76th ROK Armed Forces Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-1B Lancer prepares for take-off for a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command mission in support of Korean Armed Forces Day from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024. Bomber missions are designed to showcase Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)