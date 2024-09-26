Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 stretch camo netting above a generator during a command post exercise (CPX) on September 30, 2024, on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California. CPX trains and evaluates the battalion’s command and control capabilities. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 17:14
|Photo ID:
|8672444
|VIRIN:
|240930-N-BR551-1049
|Resolution:
|5407x3605
|Size:
|13.44 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct CPX 2 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.