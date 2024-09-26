Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct CPX 2 [Image 4 of 5]

    NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct CPX 2

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Construction Electrician 3rd Class Collin Lampkins and Construction Electrician 2nd Class William Ward, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 assemble an M2 machine gun during a command post exercise (CPX) on September 30, 2024, on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California. CPX trains and evaluates the battalion’s command and control capabilities. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 17:14
    VIRIN: 240930-N-BR551-1059
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
