Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks meets with Department of Defense Olympians and Paralympians at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 1, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 16:18
|Photo ID:
|8672248
|VIRIN:
|241001-D-XI929-1027
|Resolution:
|7952x5301
|Size:
|23.61 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks meets with DoD Olympians [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.