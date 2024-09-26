Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks meets with DoD Olympians [Image 19 of 21]

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks meets with DoD Olympians

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks meets with Department of Defense Olympians and Paralympians at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 1, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 16:18
    Photo ID: 8672246
    VIRIN: 241001-D-XI929-1025
    Resolution: 7105x4737
    Size: 17.63 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks meets with DoD Olympians [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Pentagon

