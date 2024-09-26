Date Taken: 09.26.2024 Date Posted: 10.01.2024 14:48 Photo ID: 8671961 VIRIN: 240926-N-CQ135-3012 Resolution: 3076x3809 Size: 1.43 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Naval Hospital Beaufort's Meritorious Advancement Recipients [Image 2 of 2], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.