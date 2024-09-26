Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helene 2024- Cedar Key

    CEDAR KEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman conducts an interview with University of Florida journalism student Kamala Rossi about the role of USACE in emergency management and recovery support efforts in Cedar Key, Fla., following the Cat. 4 storm Hurricane Helene. Rossi, was accompanied by her classmates Gabriella Chavez and Grace McClung on assignment for WUFT.
    USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but we are just one piece of a much larger Army and DOD team working to support our federal, state, and local partners.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 14:35
